Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Trading Up 2.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.64 and last traded at C$15.39. Approximately 167,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 221,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.23 and a current ratio of 22.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

