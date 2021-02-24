TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $284.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.75 million and the lowest is $281.70 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $998.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of TNET opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,780.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,168.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,382 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

