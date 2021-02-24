TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.80

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 5584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
