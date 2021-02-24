TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.80

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 5584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

