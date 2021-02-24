Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 9,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

