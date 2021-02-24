TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TripAdvisor traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.56. Approximately 7,374,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 3,171,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

