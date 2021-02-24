Tripio Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $972,367.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

