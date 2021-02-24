Tripio Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00780513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00039855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.12 or 0.04701593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

