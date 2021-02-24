Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.75

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 2223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $601.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.