Trittium (TRTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,110.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $185,110.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trittium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.