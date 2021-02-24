Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 7.7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.61. 1,688,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,218,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

