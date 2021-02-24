TriumphX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.61 million and $1.01 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00504068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00481326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073236 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

