trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

TRVG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

