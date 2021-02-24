TRON Trading Down 6.2% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

