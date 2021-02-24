TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) Trading 7.4% Higher

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 109,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 43,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. is based in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.