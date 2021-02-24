TrueChain Achieves Market Cap of $16.48 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.48 million and $32.52 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

