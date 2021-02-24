TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.15

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $914,089.62 and approximately $2,445.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00732402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

