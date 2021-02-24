Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Truegame has a total market cap of $76,033.24 and $2.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

