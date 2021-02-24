Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,183,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,025. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.