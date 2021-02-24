Truist Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $325.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SQ. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.78.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $20.59 on Wednesday, hitting $236.00. 1,134,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

