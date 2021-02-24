Truist Raises Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $80.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price increased by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. 23,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,278. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,304 shares of company stock worth $12,469,218. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,886,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.