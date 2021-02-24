Truist Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $60.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,419. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

