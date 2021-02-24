TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0393 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $259,431.44 and approximately $158.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00228175 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001973 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.