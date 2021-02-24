TrustSwap Price Up 63.7% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $228.16 million and $12.81 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,684,107 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

