TrustVerse Market Cap Hits $8.66 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $185,123.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

