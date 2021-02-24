Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.67. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 95,715 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

