TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

