TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.