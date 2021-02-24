Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

MX traded up C$1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,705. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.24 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -25.02.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

