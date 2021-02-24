TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 324,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

