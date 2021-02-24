Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TPB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 271,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,835. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $997.00 million, a P/E ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

