Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of TPB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 271,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,835. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $997.00 million, a P/E ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 0.58.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
