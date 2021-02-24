Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.74

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 55897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.