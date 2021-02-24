Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.74

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 55897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

