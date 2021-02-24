TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $385,974.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 242.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,152,040,966 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

