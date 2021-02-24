Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s stock price dropped 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 7,545,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,907,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuscan by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

