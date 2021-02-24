Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 572,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.