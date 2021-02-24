TwoKeyEconomy Price Hits $0.0379 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.