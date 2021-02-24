Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TYL opened at $462.12 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,046 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,651 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

