Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $462.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,046 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,651 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

