U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,082. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.