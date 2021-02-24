U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.64. 420,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 294,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several research firms have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.