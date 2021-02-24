U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Up 9.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16. 161,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 138,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.