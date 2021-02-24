Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $61,885.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,816.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.12 or 0.03216076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00359308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.01052050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.60 or 0.00388628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.28 or 0.00404054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00263050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.