Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 18.1% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $83,878.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,001.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.59 or 0.03328533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00368269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.54 or 0.01075551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.59 or 0.00426639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00378346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00255746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.