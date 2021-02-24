UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$23.85 on Wednesday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

