UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,419,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $17,366,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

