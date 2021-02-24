Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 6.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,552. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $335.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

