Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $119,367.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.