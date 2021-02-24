Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report sales of $390.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.10 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $320.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

