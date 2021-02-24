Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

