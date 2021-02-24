Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.20. 494,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 521,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

