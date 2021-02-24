Ultra Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and $15.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,341.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.66 or 0.01057242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00392748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007954 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,328 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

